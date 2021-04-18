Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerians Must Unite To Survive As A Nation — Lagos Dep. Gov.
News photo Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Cable:
Hamzat said irrespective of tribe or religion, Nigerians must come together in other to survive as a nation.
Nigerians must unite to survive as a nation – Lagos deputy governor Business Day:
Nigerians must unite to survive as a nation – Lagos deputy governor
Nigerians must unite to survive as a nation — Lagos Dep. Gov. The News Guru:
Nigerians must unite to survive as a nation — Lagos Dep. Gov.
Nigerians must unite to survive as a nation — Deputy Governor The Eagle Online:
Nigerians must unite to survive as a nation — Deputy Governor
Nigerians must unite to survive as a nation — Lagos Dep. Gov. Newsdiaryonline News Diary Online:
Nigerians must unite to survive as a nation — Lagos Dep. Gov. Newsdiaryonline
Nigerians must unite to survive as a nation — Lagos Dep. Gov. – NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA News Breakers:
Nigerians must unite to survive as a nation — Lagos Dep. Gov. – NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA


   More Picks
1 Ilorin International Airport Management Beefs Up Security - Leadership, 1 day ago
2 No 1 African Bad Girl: Tiwa Savage shares moment she got a huge arm tattoo - Legit, 18 hours ago
3 I foresee deaths of Nigerian, Ivorian Presidents, pray for them – Okikijesu - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
4 Man throws ram party in Katsina to celebrate Buhari's return from UK medical trip; says the President is the best thing to happen to Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 "Touch me and face prison" - James Brown says in reaction to crossdresser attacked by mob (Video) - Gist Reel, 11 hours ago
6 “No be pride, I be Gorilla” – Burna Boy And Fans fight Dirty Over his Pride after Wining Grammy Award - FL Vibe, 14 hours ago
7 Sex Enhancement Drugs, Risk Factor To Cardiovascular Diseases- Experts - Independent, 16 hours ago
8 Twitter stories: Lady expresses shock after seeing a groom slap his bride at their wedding reception - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
9 Buhari has tolerated Nigerians despite rubbish some people do - Nigerian governor declares - Legit, 12 hours ago
10 Olamide Set To Release New Studio Album, 'UY SCUTI', Here Is The Meaning : Miss Petite Nigeria Blog - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info