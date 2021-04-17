Army Arrests Informant Who Led Boko Haram To Burn Yobe Base, Kill Soldiers

... Sahara Reporters - The Nigerian Army said on Sunday that it had arrested a suspected Boko Haram informant who led the terrorists to attack the base of the 27 Task Force Brigade at Kamuya in Yobe State, where military equipment was burnt and three personnel killed....



