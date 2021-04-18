Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Yobe Govt disburses N75m cash grant to 1,500 women
News photo The Guardian  - The Yobe state Government, with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has disbursed N75 million empowerment grant to 1,500 female Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) returnees in Yobe...

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Gov. Buni Disburses N75m Cash Grant To 1,500 Women Independent:
Gov. Buni Disburses N75m Cash Grant To 1,500 Women
Yobe Govt disburses N75m cash grant to 1,500 women Prompt News:
Yobe Govt disburses N75m cash grant to 1,500 women
Yobe Govt disburses N75m cash grant to 1,500 women The Street Journal:
Yobe Govt disburses N75m cash grant to 1,500 women
Yobe Govt disburses N75m cash grant to 1,500 women Pulse Nigeria:
Yobe Govt disburses N75m cash grant to 1,500 women
Yobe Govt disburses N75m cash grant to 1,500 women Newsdiaryonline News Diary Online:
Yobe Govt disburses N75m cash grant to 1,500 women Newsdiaryonline
Gov. Buni disburses N75m cash grant to 1,500 women Daily Nigerian:
Gov. Buni disburses N75m cash grant to 1,500 women
Yobe Govt disburses N75m cash grant to 1,500 women News Breakers:
Yobe Govt disburses N75m cash grant to 1,500 women


   More Picks
1 Olamide Set To Release New Studio Album, 'UY SCUTI', Here Is The Meaning : Miss Petite Nigeria Blog - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Man throws ram party in Katsina to celebrate Buhari's return from UK medical trip; says the President is the best thing to happen to Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 No 1 African Bad Girl: Tiwa Savage shares moment she got a huge arm tattoo - Legit, 23 hours ago
4 “No be pride, I be Gorilla” – Burna Boy And Fans fight Dirty Over his Pride after Wining Grammy Award - FL Vibe, 19 hours ago
5 Inheritance Scam: Nigerian man arrested in Malaysia for allegedly duping 59-year-old woman of over N12m - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 "The best YES I ever said " Actress, Joke Silva appreciates her husband Olu Jacobs in heartfelt post - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 Secessionist will be first to run away when problem starts - Lai Mohammed - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
8 Defence Minister, Chief Of Defence Staff, Other Service Chiefs Storm Maiduguri Over Terrorist Activities - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
9 Twitter stories: Lady expresses shock after seeing a groom slap his bride at their wedding reception - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
10 Tuface Idibia reunites with his and Pero Adeniyi's kids (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info