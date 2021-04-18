Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

PDP ‘Suspends’ Former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso
News photo KOKO TV Nigeria  - According to a letter that had surfaced online the former governor of Kano State and former Presidential aspirant Rabiu Kwankwaso has reportedly being suspended by the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) for partaking in anti-party activities.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

