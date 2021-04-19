Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Banditry: Police kill six bandits, scores injured in Niger community
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Banditry: Police kill six bandits, scores injured in Niger community

The Niger State Command of the Nigeria Police, at the weekend, recorded a major breakthrough in its renewed onslaught against gunmen suspected to be ...

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police kill six bandits, injure scores in Niger Vanguard News:
Police kill six bandits, injure scores in Niger
This Day:
Six Bandits Killed, Others Injured in Clash with Niger Police
Daily Post:
Police kill six bandits in Shiroro, Niger State
The Nation:
Police kill six bandits in Niger
The Sun:
Gunmen kill 1 as police kill 6 bandits, injure scores in Niger
The Street Journal:
Police kill six bandits, injure scores in Niger
News Breakers:
Police kill six bandits, injure scores in Niger


   More Picks
1 Kwara governor denies diverting LG funds, says 'nothing to steal there' - The Cable, 22 hours ago
2 PDP asks DSS to probe Pantami, seeks Minister's sacking - The Punch, 22 hours ago
3 "Nigerian men, single fathers, can't really take care of their child" Adunni Ade recalls being raised by her father and step mom and how she was "tossed here and there" (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 'Finish what you started with NIN' -- MURIC asks Pantami to ignore calls for his resignation - The Cable, 5 hours ago
5 Council elections: Massive victory as PDP clears all seats in Rivers state - Legit, 21 hours ago
6 Before I fled Boko Haram’s den, many schoolgirls were pregnant – Escapee - The Punch, 12 hours ago
7 Pure Water and Rising Hardship In the Land, By Dakuku Peterside - Premium Times, 12 hours ago
8 Boko Haram: President Buhari happy with troops performance – Defence Minister - Prompt News, 21 hours ago
9 Actress Etinosa slams troll told her her baby daddy is responsible for her success : Miss Petite Nigeria Blog - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 7 hours ago
10 True Prophets In Nigeria Are Apostle Suleman And Iginla, Others – Primate Ayodele - The Genius Media, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info