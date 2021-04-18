Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Man held for assaulting Police ASP in Lagos
News photo The Nation  - Operatives of the Lagos Police Command have arrested a man, Victor Ebhomenyen, 33, for assaulting an officer on duty...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police arrest man for assaulting officer Premium Times:
Police arrest man for assaulting officer
Man Arrested For Assaulting Police ASP In Lagos The Trent:
Man Arrested For Assaulting Police ASP In Lagos
Man Arrested In Lagos For Alleged Reckless Driving, Assault On Officer Independent:
Man Arrested In Lagos For Alleged Reckless Driving, Assault On Officer
Man arrested for driving against traffic in Lagos, assaulting, injuring ASP The Eagle Online:
Man arrested for driving against traffic in Lagos, assaulting, injuring ASP
Lagos One Way Saga: Police Arrest Man For Reckless Driving, Assaulting Officers – AutoReportNG AutoReport NG:
Lagos One Way Saga: Police Arrest Man For Reckless Driving, Assaulting Officers – AutoReportNG


   More Picks
1 Ilorin International Airport Management Beefs Up Security - Leadership, 1 day ago
2 No 1 African Bad Girl: Tiwa Savage shares moment she got a huge arm tattoo - Legit, 18 hours ago
3 I foresee deaths of Nigerian, Ivorian Presidents, pray for them – Okikijesu - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
4 Man throws ram party in Katsina to celebrate Buhari's return from UK medical trip; says the President is the best thing to happen to Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 "Touch me and face prison" - James Brown says in reaction to crossdresser attacked by mob (Video) - Gist Reel, 11 hours ago
6 “No be pride, I be Gorilla” – Burna Boy And Fans fight Dirty Over his Pride after Wining Grammy Award - FL Vibe, 14 hours ago
7 Sex Enhancement Drugs, Risk Factor To Cardiovascular Diseases- Experts - Independent, 16 hours ago
8 Twitter stories: Lady expresses shock after seeing a groom slap his bride at their wedding reception - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
9 Buhari has tolerated Nigerians despite rubbish some people do - Nigerian governor declares - Legit, 12 hours ago
10 Olamide Set To Release New Studio Album, 'UY SCUTI', Here Is The Meaning : Miss Petite Nigeria Blog - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info