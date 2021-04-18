Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Clark backs Igbo presidency in 2023
The Nation
- Clark backs Igbo presidency in 2023
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Clark backs Ohanaeze on 2023 Igbo presidency
Independent:
Clark Backs Igbo Presidency In 2023
Nigerian Eye:
2023: It’s time for Igbo presidency -Edwin Clark
Kemi Filani Blog:
2023: I will support Igbo presidency - Clark - Kemi Filani News
More Picks
1
Herdsmen: ESN will invade North soon – IPOB threatens Miyetti Allah -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
2
Army Arrests Informant Who Led Boko Haram To Burn Yobe Base, Kill Soldiers -
Sahara Reporters,
10 hours ago
3
Tinubu hails ex-IGP, Smith at 75 -
The Punch,
1 day ago
4
I foresee deaths of Nigerian, Ivorian Presidents, pray for them – Okikijesu -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
5
"Touch me and face prison" - James Brown says in reaction to crossdresser attacked by mob (Video) -
Gist Reel,
8 hours ago
6
“No be pride, I be Gorilla” – Burna Boy And Fans fight Dirty Over his Pride after Wining Grammy Award -
FL Vibe,
11 hours ago
7
Sex Enhancement Drugs, Risk Factor To Cardiovascular Diseases- Experts -
Independent,
13 hours ago
8
Twitter stories: Lady expresses shock after seeing a groom slap his bride at their wedding reception -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
9
Buhari has tolerated Nigerians despite rubbish some people do - Nigerian governor declares -
Legit,
9 hours ago
10
Olamide Set To Release New Studio Album, 'UY SCUTI', Here Is The Meaning : Miss Petite Nigeria Blog -
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog,
14 hours ago
