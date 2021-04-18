Post News
News at a Glance
PDP asks DSS to probe Pantami, seeks Minister's sacking
The Punch
- PDP asks DSS to probe Pantami, seeks Minister's sacking
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
Pro-Al-Qaeda views: PDP wants Pantami sacked, asks DSS to probe him
Ripples Nigeria:
PDP asks DSS to question Pantami for alleged links with terrorists, renews call for minister’s sack
The Eagle Online:
PDP asks DSS to probe Pantami, seeks Minister’s sack
The News Guru:
More woes for Pantami as PDP demands his sack, asks DSS to probe minister
Nigerian Eye:
Pro-Al-Qaeda views: PDP wants Pantami sacked, asks DSS to probe him
More Picks
1
Man throws ram party in Katsina to celebrate Buhari's return from UK medical trip; says the President is the best thing to happen to Nigeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
2
No 1 African Bad Girl: Tiwa Savage shares moment she got a huge arm tattoo -
Legit,
21 hours ago
3
Olamide Set To Release New Studio Album, 'UY SCUTI', Here Is The Meaning : Miss Petite Nigeria Blog -
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog,
20 hours ago
4
Eight family members killed in Afghanistan mosque shooting -
The Guardian,
1 day ago
5
Twitter stories: Lady expresses shock after seeing a groom slap his bride at their wedding reception -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
6
Buhari Bounces Back, Preaches Compassion -
Independent,
23 hours ago
7
Daily COVID Tracker: Nigeria records 26 cases — lowest single-day count in 4 months -
The Cable,
2 hours ago
8
"Touch me and face prison" - James Brown says in reaction to crossdresser attacked by mob (Video) -
Gist Reel,
15 hours ago
9
Secessionist will be first to run away when problem starts - Lai Mohammed -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
10
“No be pride, I be Gorilla” – Burna Boy And Fans fight Dirty Over his Pride after Wining Grammy Award -
FL Vibe,
17 hours ago
