‘Don’t Fear Any Bullet’, Defence Minister Tells Troops Fighting Insurgency
11 hours ago
Defence Minister Bashir Magashi on Sunday challenged troops to step up the fight against terrorists by becoming more daring and should not be afraid of “the bullet.” The Nation:
Defence Minister Bashir Magashi on Sunday challenged troops to step up the fight against terrorists by becoming more daring and should not be afraid of “the bullet.”
