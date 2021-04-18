Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Council elections: Massive victory as PDP clears all seats in Rivers state
Legit
- The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won all seats in the local government elections held in 23 local government areas as well as the 319 wards of Rivers state.
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Rivers polls: RSIEC declares PDP overall winners in 23 LGA’s
The Sun:
Rivers LG election: Delisted APC gets votes, as PDP clears 23 LG chairmanship seats – The Sun Nigeria
The News:
PDP declared winner of all seats in Rivers LG election
The News Guru:
Rivers LG Election: PDP clears all chairmanship, councillorship seats
Prompt News:
Rivers polls: RSIEC declares PDP overall winners in 23 LGA’s
The Street Journal:
Rivers polls: RSIEC declares PDP overall winners in 23 LGA’s
News Verge:
Rivers polls: RSIEC declares PDP overall winners in 23 LGA's — NEWSVERGE
News Diary Online:
Rivers polls: RSIEC declares PDP overall winners in 23 LGA’s Newsdiaryonline
Pulse Nigeria:
Rivers polls: RSIEC declares PDP overall winners in 23 LGA’s
News Breakers:
Rivers polls: RSIEC declares PDP overall winners in 23 LGA’s
More Picks
1
“May God heal you” – Bobrisky replies Halima Abubakar after she accused him of ‘leaving a scar in her heart’ -
Yaba Left Online,
24 hours ago
2
“No be pride, I be Gorilla” – Burna Boy And Fans fight Dirty Over his Pride after Wining Grammy Award -
FL Vibe,
24 hours ago
3
Currency Printing: Progressives Governors Forum disagrees with Gov Obaseki -
Daily Times,
23 hours ago
4
Man throws ram party in Katsina to celebrate Buhari's return from UK medical trip; says the President is the best thing to happen to Nigeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
5
Insecurity: 2023 elections may not hold – Ex-DSS Director warns -
Daily Post,
4 hours ago
6
PDP Govt Never Gave Lagos Right Of Way For Red Light Rail – Sanwo-Olu -
Channels Television,
18 hours ago
7
Council elections: Massive victory as PDP clears all seats in Rivers state -
Legit,
18 hours ago
8
Pure Water and Rising Hardship In the Land, By Dakuku Peterside -
Premium Times,
9 hours ago
9
Air Peace set to commence flights to Abuja-Gombe-Abuja -
Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
10
Senator Chris Anyanwu emerges first female pioneer president, Nzuko Umunna -
Nigerian Tribune,
5 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...