Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PDP Govt Never Gave Lagos Right Of Way For Red Light Rail – Sanwo-Olu
Channels Television  -   Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said the administration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) didn’t give the state government the right of way for the construction of the light rail.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sanwo-Olu blames Yar’Adua, Jonathan for delay in Lagos light rail project Ripples Nigeria:
Sanwo-Olu blames Yar’Adua, Jonathan for delay in Lagos light rail project
Lagos Rail Construction Costs About N100bn - Sanwo-Olu Biz Watch Nigeria:
Lagos Rail Construction Costs About N100bn - Sanwo-Olu
Lagos Rail Project Costs Over N100bn – Sanwo-Olu Information Nigeria:
Lagos Rail Project Costs Over N100bn – Sanwo-Olu
Lagos Rail Project Will Cost Over ₦100 Billion – Sanwo-Olu KOKO TV Nigeria:
Lagos Rail Project Will Cost Over ₦100 Billion – Sanwo-Olu
Lagos Rail Project Costs Over ₦100bn - Sanwo-Olu The Nigeria Lawyer:
Lagos Rail Project Costs Over ₦100bn - Sanwo-Olu


   More Picks
1 Olamide Set To Release New Studio Album, 'UY SCUTI', Here Is The Meaning : Miss Petite Nigeria Blog - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Man throws ram party in Katsina to celebrate Buhari's return from UK medical trip; says the President is the best thing to happen to Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 No 1 African Bad Girl: Tiwa Savage shares moment she got a huge arm tattoo - Legit, 23 hours ago
4 “No be pride, I be Gorilla” – Burna Boy And Fans fight Dirty Over his Pride after Wining Grammy Award - FL Vibe, 19 hours ago
5 Inheritance Scam: Nigerian man arrested in Malaysia for allegedly duping 59-year-old woman of over N12m - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 "The best YES I ever said " Actress, Joke Silva appreciates her husband Olu Jacobs in heartfelt post - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 Secessionist will be first to run away when problem starts - Lai Mohammed - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
8 Defence Minister, Chief Of Defence Staff, Other Service Chiefs Storm Maiduguri Over Terrorist Activities - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
9 Twitter stories: Lady expresses shock after seeing a groom slap his bride at their wedding reception - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
10 Tuface Idibia reunites with his and Pero Adeniyi's kids (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info