Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Currency in circulation hit N2.8tn in March – CBN
The Punch
- Currency in circulation hit N2.8tn in March – CBN
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Economic Confidential:
Currency In Circulation Hit N2.8trn In March – CBN
The Citizen:
Currency in circulation rises by N29bn in March – CBN
The New Diplomat:
Nigeria’s Currency In Circulation Rises By N29bn
Online Nigeria:
Currency in circulation drops by N120bn amid rising inflation
National Daily:
Currency in circulation drops by N120bn amid rising inflation
