Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


UEFA vows to ban clubs, players over plans to establish European Super League
News photo Legit  - European Super League has generated a lot of reactions since announcement was made to the public and UEFA has vowed to ban participating teams and players.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Breakaway European Super League Set To Be Announced Sunday Complete Sports:
Breakaway European Super League Set To Be Announced Sunday
UEFA To Ban Clubs Who Take Part In European Super League Channels Television:
UEFA To Ban Clubs Who Take Part In European Super League
UEFA to ban clubs who take part in European Super League The Punch:
UEFA to ban clubs who take part in European Super League
5 Premier League Teams ‘Sign Up’ For Breakaway European Super League Independent:
5 Premier League Teams ‘Sign Up’ For Breakaway European Super League
European Super League Announced With 12 Football Clubs, Including Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ KOKO TV Nigeria:
European Super League Announced With 12 Football Clubs, Including Premier League’s ‘Big Six’
UEFA and Premier League hit out at European Super League plans amid reports clubs set to announce breakaway News Breakers:
UEFA and Premier League hit out at European Super League plans amid reports clubs set to announce breakaway


   More Picks
1 Olamide Set To Release New Studio Album, 'UY SCUTI', Here Is The Meaning : Miss Petite Nigeria Blog - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Man throws ram party in Katsina to celebrate Buhari's return from UK medical trip; says the President is the best thing to happen to Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 No 1 African Bad Girl: Tiwa Savage shares moment she got a huge arm tattoo - Legit, 23 hours ago
4 “No be pride, I be Gorilla” – Burna Boy And Fans fight Dirty Over his Pride after Wining Grammy Award - FL Vibe, 19 hours ago
5 Inheritance Scam: Nigerian man arrested in Malaysia for allegedly duping 59-year-old woman of over N12m - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 "The best YES I ever said " Actress, Joke Silva appreciates her husband Olu Jacobs in heartfelt post - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 Secessionist will be first to run away when problem starts - Lai Mohammed - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
8 Defence Minister, Chief Of Defence Staff, Other Service Chiefs Storm Maiduguri Over Terrorist Activities - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
9 Twitter stories: Lady expresses shock after seeing a groom slap his bride at their wedding reception - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
10 Tuface Idibia reunites with his and Pero Adeniyi's kids (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info