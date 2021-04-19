Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


DESTRUCTION OF FARMS: We'll start auctioning seized cows, prosecute herders - Ondo govt
News photo Vanguard News  - — No more negotiation for compensation for damaged farms — Amotekun arrest 250 cows By Dayo Johnson  Owners of cows that destroys farmlands in Ondo state would henceforth be prosecuted and their cows auctioned.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Farm destruction: Ondo to auction seized cows Nigerian Tribune:
Farm destruction: Ondo to auction seized cows
Herdsmen: Ondo to auction seized cows, prosecute owners The Nation:
Herdsmen: Ondo to auction seized cows, prosecute owners
DESTRUCTION OF FARMS: We’ll start auctioning seized cows, prosecute herders – Ondo govt The Street Journal:
DESTRUCTION OF FARMS: We’ll start auctioning seized cows, prosecute herders – Ondo govt
The Ondo State Government has that it would henceforth auction seized cows arrested for destroying farmlands after getting a court order, while the owners of the seized cows would also be prosecuted Instablog 9ja:
The Ondo State Government has that it would henceforth auction seized cows arrested for destroying farmlands after getting a court order, while the owners of the seized cows would also be prosecuted
DESTRUCTION OF FARMS: We’ll start auctioning seized cows, prosecute herders – Ondo govt News Breakers:
DESTRUCTION OF FARMS: We’ll start auctioning seized cows, prosecute herders – Ondo govt


   More Picks
1 Olamide Set To Release New Studio Album, 'UY SCUTI', Here Is The Meaning : Miss Petite Nigeria Blog - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 24 hours ago
2 Full list: BBOG releases names of 112 Chibok girls in Boko Haram's captivity - The Punch, 24 hours ago
3 Man throws ram party in Katsina to celebrate Buhari's return from UK medical trip; says the President is the best thing to happen to Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 “No be pride, I be Gorilla” – Burna Boy And Fans fight Dirty Over his Pride after Wining Grammy Award - FL Vibe, 20 hours ago
5 No 1 African Bad Girl: Tiwa Savage shares moment she got a huge arm tattoo - Legit, 1 day ago
6 Inheritance Scam: Nigerian man arrested in Malaysia for allegedly duping 59-year-old woman of over N12m - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 "The best YES I ever said " Actress, Joke Silva appreciates her husband Olu Jacobs in heartfelt post - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 Twitter stories: Lady expresses shock after seeing a groom slap his bride at their wedding reception - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 I swore never to stop using my platform to call out the evil that the Police do after policemen took turns to beat me at Adeniji police station - Comedian, Mr Macaroni - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 Tuface Idibia reunites with his and Pero Adeniyi's kids (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info