Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Pure Water and Rising Hardship In the Land, By Dakuku Peterside
News photo Premium Times  - The sachet water, commonly known as ‘Pure Water’ all over Nigeria, is the most popular source of drinking water in most cities and villages. Last week, reports emerged that the price of a sachet of water has jumped from N10 to N20. The doubling of the ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Pure Water And Rising Hardship In The Land Leadership:
Pure Water And Rising Hardship In The Land
Pure water and rising hardship in the land The Cable:
Pure water and rising hardship in the land
‘Pure water’ and rising hardship in the land Business Day:
‘Pure water’ and rising hardship in the land
‘Pure water’ and rising hardship in the land, By Dakuku Peterside Sundiata Post:
‘Pure water’ and rising hardship in the land, By Dakuku Peterside
Pure water and rising hardship in the land, By Dakuku Peterside News Diary Online:
Pure water and rising hardship in the land, By Dakuku Peterside
Pure water and rising hardship in the land The News Guru:
Pure water and rising hardship in the land
Pure Water And Rising Hardship In The Land, By Dakuku Peterside The New Diplomat:
Pure Water And Rising Hardship In The Land, By Dakuku Peterside
Pure Water And Rising Hardship In The Land By Dakuku Peterside Aledeh:
Pure Water And Rising Hardship In The Land By Dakuku Peterside
Pure Water And Rising Hardship In The Land – By Dakuku Peterside Yes International! Magazine:
Pure Water And Rising Hardship In The Land – By Dakuku Peterside


   More Picks
1 “No be pride, I be Gorilla” – Burna Boy And Fans fight Dirty Over his Pride after Wining Grammy Award - FL Vibe, 22 hours ago
2 Musiliu Smith served Nigeria with great zeal – Buhari - PM News, 24 hours ago
3 Tuface Idibia reunites with his and Pero Adeniyi's kids (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Man throws ram party in Katsina to celebrate Buhari's return from UK medical trip; says the President is the best thing to happen to Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 PDP Govt Never Gave Lagos Right Of Way For Red Light Rail – Sanwo-Olu - Channels Television, 16 hours ago
6 Council elections: Massive victory as PDP clears all seats in Rivers state - Legit, 16 hours ago
7 Pure Water and Rising Hardship In the Land, By Dakuku Peterside - Premium Times, 8 hours ago
8 Senator Chris Anyanwu emerges first female pioneer president, Nzuko Umunna - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
9 Twitter stories: Lady expresses shock after seeing a groom slap his bride at their wedding reception - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 I swore never to stop using my platform to call out the evil that the Police do after policemen took turns to beat me at Adeniji police station - Comedian, Mr Macaroni - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info