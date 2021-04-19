Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


At least 12 persons were confirmed dead in a tanker explosion that occurred at Oshigbudu village in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.
News photo The Nation  - At least 12 persons were confirmed dead in a tanker explosion that occurred at Oshigbudu village in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

At least two dead as fuel tanker explodes in Benue Top Naija:
At least two dead as fuel tanker explodes in Benue
Many feared dead as tanker explode in Benue (photos) Lailas News:
Many feared dead as tanker explode in Benue (photos)
Scores Feared Dead As Fuel Tanker Explodes In Benue The New Diplomat:
Scores Feared Dead As Fuel Tanker Explodes In Benue
Many Dead As Fuel Tanker Explodes In Benue » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
Many Dead As Fuel Tanker Explodes In Benue » Newzandar News
Many feared dead as petrol tanker explodes in Benue Within Nigeria:
Many feared dead as petrol tanker explodes in Benue


   More Picks
1 No 1 African Bad Girl: Tiwa Savage shares moment she got a huge arm tattoo - Legit, 19 hours ago
2 Man throws ram party in Katsina to celebrate Buhari's return from UK medical trip; says the President is the best thing to happen to Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 Olamide Set To Release New Studio Album, 'UY SCUTI', Here Is The Meaning : Miss Petite Nigeria Blog - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 19 hours ago
4 Twitter stories: Lady expresses shock after seeing a groom slap his bride at their wedding reception - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 "Touch me and face prison" - James Brown says in reaction to crossdresser attacked by mob (Video) - Gist Reel, 13 hours ago
6 Secessionist will be first to run away when problem starts - Lai Mohammed - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
7 “No be pride, I be Gorilla” – Burna Boy And Fans fight Dirty Over his Pride after Wining Grammy Award - FL Vibe, 16 hours ago
8 Sex Enhancement Drugs, Risk Factor To Cardiovascular Diseases- Experts - Independent, 18 hours ago
9 Buhari has tolerated Nigerians despite rubbish some people do - Nigerian governor declares - Legit, 13 hours ago
10 SERAP Writes Buhari, Seeks Probe Of Missing N106billion in 149 Ministries, Departments, Agencies - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info