Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Nigerian man narrates how he impregnated his mother-in-law who later gave birth to boy (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Nigerian man narrates how he impregnated his mother-in-law who later gave birth to boy (video)
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Lailas News:
Nigerian man narrates how he impregnated his mother-in-law who later gave birth to a baby boy.
Newzandar News:
Man narrates having a one night stand with his mother-in-law who later gave birth to a boy (Video) » Newzandar News
Edujandon:
Man narrates having a one night stand with his mother-in-law who later gave birth to a boy (Video)
Gist Reel:
Man narrates having a one night stand with his mother-in-law who later gave birth to a boy (Video)
Tori News:
Nigerian Man Confesses After Impregnating His Mother-in-Law Who Later Gave Birth to Boy (Video)
More Picks
1
Olamide Set To Release New Studio Album, 'UY SCUTI', Here Is The Meaning : Miss Petite Nigeria Blog -
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog,
22 hours ago
2
Man throws ram party in Katsina to celebrate Buhari's return from UK medical trip; says the President is the best thing to happen to Nigeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
3
No 1 African Bad Girl: Tiwa Savage shares moment she got a huge arm tattoo -
Legit,
23 hours ago
4
“No be pride, I be Gorilla” – Burna Boy And Fans fight Dirty Over his Pride after Wining Grammy Award -
FL Vibe,
19 hours ago
5
Inheritance Scam: Nigerian man arrested in Malaysia for allegedly duping 59-year-old woman of over N12m -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
6
"The best YES I ever said " Actress, Joke Silva appreciates her husband Olu Jacobs in heartfelt post -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
7
Secessionist will be first to run away when problem starts - Lai Mohammed -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
8
Defence Minister, Chief Of Defence Staff, Other Service Chiefs Storm Maiduguri Over Terrorist Activities -
Sahara Reporters,
16 hours ago
9
Twitter stories: Lady expresses shock after seeing a groom slap his bride at their wedding reception -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
10
Tuface Idibia reunites with his and Pero Adeniyi's kids (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
