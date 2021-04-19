10 in Police net over alleged rival cult clash in Ekiti – NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA

The post 10 in Police net over alleged rival cult clash in Ekiti – NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA first appeared ... News Breakers - The Police have confirmed the arrest of 10 suspects over alleged complicity in a rival cult clash in Ikere Ekiti, Ikere LGA of Ekiti. Hits: 0The post 10 in Police net over alleged rival cult clash in Ekiti – NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA first appeared ...



News Credibility Score: 99%