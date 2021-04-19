Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian man mocked by his chemistry teacher bags 2 PhDs from foreign universities 12 years later, many react
Legit  - A young man Kelechukwu Onwukamike emerged winner of the Germany best PhD award in Chemistry 13 ears after his Nigerian secondary school teacher mocked him.

