Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"Nigerian men, single fathers, can't really take care of their child" Adunni Ade recalls being raised by her father and step mom and how she was "tossed here and there" (video)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Actress Adunni Ade has said Nigerian men, who are single fathers, "can't really take care of their child ". The mom-of-two opened up about being raised by her father and step mom and being tossed between family members.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“Nigerian single fathers can’t really take care of their child” – Adunni Ade says as she recounts her childhood experience (Video) Yaba Left Online:
“Nigerian single fathers can’t really take care of their child” – Adunni Ade says as she recounts her childhood experience (Video)
“Nigerian men, single fathers, Can’t Really Take Care of Their Child” – Actress Adunni Ade Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
“Nigerian men, single fathers, Can’t Really Take Care of Their Child” – Actress Adunni Ade
Adunni Ade recalls being raised by her father and step mom and how she was “tossed here and there” (Video) Lailas News:
Adunni Ade recalls being raised by her father and step mom and how she was “tossed here and there” (Video)
Adunni Ade Recalls being Raised by her Father and Step mom and how She was Tossed Here and There My Celebrity & I:
Adunni Ade Recalls being Raised by her Father and Step mom and how She was Tossed Here and There
“Nigerian Men, Single Fathers, Can’t Really Take Care Of Their Child” – Actress, Adunni Ade Says As She Recalls Being Raised By Her Father And Step Mom (Video) Naija Diary:
“Nigerian Men, Single Fathers, Can’t Really Take Care Of Their Child” – Actress, Adunni Ade Says As She Recalls Being Raised By Her Father And Step Mom (Video)
"Nigerian Single Fathers Can Kanyi Daily:
"Nigerian Single Fathers Can't Really Take Care Of Their Child" - Actress Adunni Ade [Video]
“Nigerian Men Who Are Single Fathers Can’t Really Take Care Of Their Children” Gist 36:
“Nigerian Men Who Are Single Fathers Can’t Really Take Care Of Their Children”
“Nigerian Single Dads Can’t Take Care Of Their Child” – Actress, Adunni Ade (VIDEO) Naija on Point:
“Nigerian Single Dads Can’t Take Care Of Their Child” – Actress, Adunni Ade (VIDEO)
“Nigerian single fathers can’t really take care of their child” – Adunni Ade says as she recounts her childhood experience (Video) Naija Parrot:
“Nigerian single fathers can’t really take care of their child” – Adunni Ade says as she recounts her childhood experience (Video)
Adunni Ade says single fathers fail at nurturing kids 1st for Credible News:
Adunni Ade says single fathers fail at nurturing kids
"Nigerian Men Who Are Single Fathers Can Tori News:
"Nigerian Men Who Are Single Fathers Can't Really Take Care Of Their Children" - Adunni Ade


   More Picks
1 Kwara governor denies diverting LG funds, says 'nothing to steal there' - The Cable, 23 hours ago
2 'Finish what you started with NIN' -- MURIC asks Pantami to ignore calls for his resignation - The Cable, 7 hours ago
3 PDP asks DSS to probe Pantami, seeks Minister's sacking - The Punch, 24 hours ago
4 "Nigerian men, single fathers, can't really take care of their child" Adunni Ade recalls being raised by her father and step mom and how she was "tossed here and there" (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 Council elections: Massive victory as PDP clears all seats in Rivers state - Legit, 22 hours ago
6 Before I fled Boko Haram’s den, many schoolgirls were pregnant – Escapee - The Punch, 13 hours ago
7 Pure Water and Rising Hardship In the Land, By Dakuku Peterside - Premium Times, 14 hours ago
8 Allow CBN to efficiently, effectively perform its mandate – APC urges PDP - The Nation, 20 hours ago
9 Boko Haram: President Buhari happy with troops performance – Defence Minister - Prompt News, 23 hours ago
10 Actress Etinosa slams troll told her her baby daddy is responsible for her success : Miss Petite Nigeria Blog - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info