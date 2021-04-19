Post News
News at a Glance
"God loves me so much" - Singer Simi spends words of adornment on herself as she celebrates her birthday
Gist Reel
- Nigerian popular singer and songwriter Simisola Kosoko Gold celebrates her birthday today as she adds a wholesome 365 days to her new age.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
Bella Naija:
'My Life is Better Because of You' - Adekunle Gold's Birthday Message to Simi is Beautiful
The Herald:
Singer Adekunle Gold Celebrates His Wife, Simi On Her Birthday
KOKO TV Nigeria:
My Life Is Better Because Of You – Adekunle Gold Celebrates Simi As She Turns 33 Today
Nesco Media:
Singer Simi celebrate her 33rd birthday (Photos)
Newzandar News:
“God loves me so much” – Singer Simi spends words of adornment on herself as she celebrates her birthday
More Picks
1
“No be pride, I be Gorilla” – Burna Boy And Fans fight Dirty Over his Pride after Wining Grammy Award -
FL Vibe,
22 hours ago
2
Musiliu Smith served Nigeria with great zeal – Buhari -
PM News,
24 hours ago
3
Tuface Idibia reunites with his and Pero Adeniyi's kids (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
Man throws ram party in Katsina to celebrate Buhari's return from UK medical trip; says the President is the best thing to happen to Nigeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
5
PDP Govt Never Gave Lagos Right Of Way For Red Light Rail – Sanwo-Olu -
Channels Television,
16 hours ago
6
Council elections: Massive victory as PDP clears all seats in Rivers state -
Legit,
16 hours ago
7
Pure Water and Rising Hardship In the Land, By Dakuku Peterside -
Premium Times,
8 hours ago
8
Senator Chris Anyanwu emerges first female pioneer president, Nzuko Umunna -
Nigerian Tribune,
3 hours ago
9
Twitter stories: Lady expresses shock after seeing a groom slap his bride at their wedding reception -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
10
I swore never to stop using my platform to call out the evil that the Police do after policemen took turns to beat me at Adeniji police station - Comedian, Mr Macaroni -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
