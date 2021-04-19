Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Philippines to resume AstraZeneca vaccine for under 60
News photo PM News  - The Philippines will resume administering the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to people below 60 years of age, health officials said on Monday.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Philippines lifts suspension on AstraZeneca vaccine for under 60s The Guardian:
Philippines lifts suspension on AstraZeneca vaccine for under 60s
Philippines lifts suspension on AstraZeneca vaccine for under 60 The News Guru:
Philippines lifts suspension on AstraZeneca vaccine for under 60
Philippines lifts suspension on AstraZeneca vaccine for under 60 Prompt News:
Philippines lifts suspension on AstraZeneca vaccine for under 60
Philippines lifts suspension on AstraZeneca vaccine for under 60s The Street Journal:
Philippines lifts suspension on AstraZeneca vaccine for under 60s
Philippines lifts suspension on AstraZeneca vaccine for under 60s News Breakers:
Philippines lifts suspension on AstraZeneca vaccine for under 60s


   More Picks
1 “May God heal you” – Bobrisky replies Halima Abubakar after she accused him of ‘leaving a scar in her heart’ - Yaba Left Online, 24 hours ago
2 “No be pride, I be Gorilla” – Burna Boy And Fans fight Dirty Over his Pride after Wining Grammy Award - FL Vibe, 24 hours ago
3 Currency Printing: Progressives Governors Forum disagrees with Gov Obaseki - Daily Times, 23 hours ago
4 Man throws ram party in Katsina to celebrate Buhari's return from UK medical trip; says the President is the best thing to happen to Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Insecurity: 2023 elections may not hold – Ex-DSS Director warns - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
6 PDP Govt Never Gave Lagos Right Of Way For Red Light Rail – Sanwo-Olu - Channels Television, 18 hours ago
7 Council elections: Massive victory as PDP clears all seats in Rivers state - Legit, 18 hours ago
8 Pure Water and Rising Hardship In the Land, By Dakuku Peterside - Premium Times, 9 hours ago
9 Air Peace set to commence flights to Abuja-Gombe-Abuja - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
10 Senator Chris Anyanwu emerges first female pioneer president, Nzuko Umunna - Nigerian Tribune, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info