Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Philippines to resume AstraZeneca vaccine for under 60
PM News
- The Philippines will resume administering the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to people below 60 years of age, health officials said on Monday.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Philippines lifts suspension on AstraZeneca vaccine for under 60s
The News Guru:
Philippines lifts suspension on AstraZeneca vaccine for under 60
Prompt News:
Philippines lifts suspension on AstraZeneca vaccine for under 60
The Street Journal:
Philippines lifts suspension on AstraZeneca vaccine for under 60s
News Breakers:
Philippines lifts suspension on AstraZeneca vaccine for under 60s
More Picks
1
“May God heal you” – Bobrisky replies Halima Abubakar after she accused him of ‘leaving a scar in her heart’ -
Yaba Left Online,
24 hours ago
2
“No be pride, I be Gorilla” – Burna Boy And Fans fight Dirty Over his Pride after Wining Grammy Award -
FL Vibe,
24 hours ago
3
Currency Printing: Progressives Governors Forum disagrees with Gov Obaseki -
Daily Times,
23 hours ago
4
Man throws ram party in Katsina to celebrate Buhari's return from UK medical trip; says the President is the best thing to happen to Nigeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
5
Insecurity: 2023 elections may not hold – Ex-DSS Director warns -
Daily Post,
4 hours ago
6
PDP Govt Never Gave Lagos Right Of Way For Red Light Rail – Sanwo-Olu -
Channels Television,
18 hours ago
7
Council elections: Massive victory as PDP clears all seats in Rivers state -
Legit,
18 hours ago
8
Pure Water and Rising Hardship In the Land, By Dakuku Peterside -
Premium Times,
9 hours ago
9
Air Peace set to commence flights to Abuja-Gombe-Abuja -
Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
10
Senator Chris Anyanwu emerges first female pioneer president, Nzuko Umunna -
Nigerian Tribune,
5 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...