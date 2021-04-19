Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Actress Etinosa slams troll told her her baby daddy is responsible for her success : Miss Petite Nigeria Blog
News photo Miss Petite Nigeria Blog  - Etinosa has slammed a follower who attributed her success to her baby daddy. The actress took to Instagram to say that the only man who can claim responsibility for her success is her father.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

