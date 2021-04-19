Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Filmmaker Kenny Odugbemi flaunts rides as he acquires Range Rover
Legit  - Filmmaker, Kenny Odugbemi recently copped a new ride, a Range Rover and he announced the addition on social media. He also showed off his old car. Read more.

10 hours ago
1 Banditry is not coming down, there?s a lull because we are observing Ramadan fasting - Former DSS Director, Mike Ejiofor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 'Finish what you started with NIN' -- MURIC asks Pantami to ignore calls for his resignation - The Cable, 8 hours ago
3 "Nigerian men, single fathers, can't really take care of their child" Adunni Ade recalls being raised by her father and step mom and how she was "tossed here and there" (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 Council elections: Massive victory as PDP clears all seats in Rivers state - Legit, 24 hours ago
5 Before I fled Boko Haram’s den, many schoolgirls were pregnant – Escapee - The Punch, 15 hours ago
6 Pure Water and Rising Hardship In the Land, By Dakuku Peterside - Premium Times, 15 hours ago
7 Allow CBN to efficiently, effectively perform its mandate – APC urges PDP - The Nation, 22 hours ago
8 Boko Haram: President Buhari happy with troops performance – Defence Minister - Prompt News, 1 day ago
9 FirstBank Launches a New Corporate Website, Reiterates its Commitment to Service Delivery Excellence. - City People Magazine, 5 hours ago
10 Senator Chris Anyanwu emerges first female pioneer president, Nzuko Umunna - Nigerian Tribune, 11 hours ago
