‘It Is Long Overdue,’ Sanwo-Olu Backs State Policing To Tackle Insecurity

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Kwara governor denies diverting LG funds, says 'nothing to steal there' - The Cable,
22 hours ago
|
2
|
PDP asks DSS to probe Pantami, seeks Minister's sacking - The Punch,
22 hours ago
|
3
|
"Nigerian men, single fathers, can't really take care of their child" Adunni Ade recalls being raised by her father and step mom and how she was "tossed here and there" (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
|
4
|
'Finish what you started with NIN' -- MURIC asks Pantami to ignore calls for his resignation - The Cable,
5 hours ago
|
5
|
Council elections: Massive victory as PDP clears all seats in Rivers state - Legit,
21 hours ago
|
6
|
Before I fled Boko Haram’s den, many schoolgirls were pregnant – Escapee - The Punch,
12 hours ago
|
7
|
Pure Water and Rising Hardship In the Land, By Dakuku Peterside - Premium Times,
12 hours ago
|
8
|
Boko Haram: President Buhari happy with troops performance – Defence Minister - Prompt News,
21 hours ago
|
9
|
Actress Etinosa slams troll told her her baby daddy is responsible for her success : Miss Petite Nigeria Blog - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog,
7 hours ago
|
10
|
True Prophets In Nigeria Are Apostle Suleman And Iginla, Others – Primate Ayodele - The Genius Media,
24 hours ago