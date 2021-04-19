Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sickly Navalny Transferred To Prison Hospital Following Western Pressure
News photo Channels Television  -   Russia’s penitentiary service on Monday said it was transferring ailing Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to prison hospital, as the EU warned it would hold Moscow “responsible” for the state of his health.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Russia says Navalny to be transferred to prison hospital The Guardian:
Russia says Navalny to be transferred to prison hospital
Navalny to be transferred to prison hospital, says Russia The Punch:
Navalny to be transferred to prison hospital, says Russia
Russia Says Navalny To Be Transferred To Prison Hospital Independent:
Russia Says Navalny To Be Transferred To Prison Hospital
Russia says Navalny to be transferred to prison hospital The Street Journal:
Russia says Navalny to be transferred to prison hospital
Navalny To Be Transferred To Prison Hospital, Says Russia Inside Business Nigeria:
Navalny To Be Transferred To Prison Hospital, Says Russia
Ailing Navalny To Be Transferred To Prison Hospital, Says Russia News Break:
Ailing Navalny To Be Transferred To Prison Hospital, Says Russia
Russia rejects foreign concerns over Navalny’s health News Breakers:
Russia rejects foreign concerns over Navalny’s health


   More Picks
1 Banditry is not coming down, there?s a lull because we are observing Ramadan fasting - Former DSS Director, Mike Ejiofor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 'Finish what you started with NIN' -- MURIC asks Pantami to ignore calls for his resignation - The Cable, 8 hours ago
3 "Nigerian men, single fathers, can't really take care of their child" Adunni Ade recalls being raised by her father and step mom and how she was "tossed here and there" (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 Council elections: Massive victory as PDP clears all seats in Rivers state - Legit, 24 hours ago
5 Before I fled Boko Haram’s den, many schoolgirls were pregnant – Escapee - The Punch, 15 hours ago
6 Pure Water and Rising Hardship In the Land, By Dakuku Peterside - Premium Times, 15 hours ago
7 Allow CBN to efficiently, effectively perform its mandate – APC urges PDP - The Nation, 22 hours ago
8 Boko Haram: President Buhari happy with troops performance – Defence Minister - Prompt News, 1 day ago
9 FirstBank Launches a New Corporate Website, Reiterates its Commitment to Service Delivery Excellence. - City People Magazine, 5 hours ago
10 Senator Chris Anyanwu emerges first female pioneer president, Nzuko Umunna - Nigerian Tribune, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info