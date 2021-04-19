Post News
News at a Glance
Daddy Freeze reacts to Mary Remmy Njoku's statement that men who pay bills aren't doing their wives a favour
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Daddy Freeze doesn't agree with Mary Remmy Njoku's statement that men who pay bills aren't doing their wives or the mother of their kids a favour.
The ROK TV boss said mar
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
DO YOU AGREE? “Men Should Share Bills With Their Wives, Not Pay Bills” – Daddy Freeze
Information Nigeria:
You’re Not Doing Your Wife A Favor When You Pay Bills – Actress Mary Njoku Tells Men
KOKO TV Nigeria:
You’re Not Doing Your Wife A Favour When You Pay Bills — Mary Njoku tells men
Daily Nigerian:
African men shouldn’t see paying bills as a favor to their wives – Actress Mary Njoku
Luci Post:
Daddy Freeze reacts to Mary Remmy Njoku’s statement that men who pay bills aren’t doing their wives a favour
Gist Reel:
"You're not doing the mother of your kids a favor when you pay bills" - Mary Njoku
Salone:
WOW !!!: African men, you’re not doing your wife a favour when you pay bills” Mary Remmy Njoku writes
Tori News:
Daddy Freeze Reacts To Mary Remmy Njoku's Statement That Men Who Pay Bills Aren't Doing Their Wives A Favour
More Picks
1
Banditry is not coming down, there?s a lull because we are observing Ramadan fasting - Former DSS Director, Mike Ejiofor -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
2
Super League: 12 football biggest clubs break away from UEFA, announce new competition -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
3
'Finish what you started with NIN' -- MURIC asks Pantami to ignore calls for his resignation -
The Cable,
11 hours ago
4
"He was proud and doing unnecessary show off" - Nigerian woman narrates how she ended up marrying a man she used to hate -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
5
FirstBank Launches a New Corporate Website, Reiterates its Commitment to Service Delivery Excellence. -
City People Magazine,
8 hours ago
6
Judiciary Workers Begin Nationwide Protest, Says No Retreat, No Surrender -
Sahara Reporters,
12 hours ago
7
"Nigerian men, single fathers, can't really take care of their child" Adunni Ade recalls being raised by her father and step mom and how she was "tossed here and there" (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
8
YouTube ban was 'work of God' - TB Joshua -
The Nation,
10 hours ago
9
Ubi Franklin tackles IG user who referred to him as ''father of all nations'' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
10
Jubilation As Funke Akindele Becomes The Highest Followed Nollywood Actress -
Information Nigeria,
9 hours ago
