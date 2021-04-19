Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
My mother never believed I could succeed through music ― Ebenezer Obey
The Punch
- My mother never believed I could succeed through music ― Ebenezer Obey
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
Ebenezer Obey: Why my mother didn't believe I could succeed as musician
Nigerian Eye:
Why my mother didn’t believe I could succeed as musician -Ebenezer Obey
The News Guru:
My mother didn’t believe I could succeed as musician-Ebenezer Obey
EE Live:
My Mother Never Believed I Could Succeed As A Musician ― Ebenezer Obey
Mp3 Bullet:
Ebenezer Obey reveals what his mother wanted him to become »
More Picks
1
Kwara governor denies diverting LG funds, says 'nothing to steal there' -
The Cable,
23 hours ago
2
'Finish what you started with NIN' -- MURIC asks Pantami to ignore calls for his resignation -
The Cable,
7 hours ago
3
PDP asks DSS to probe Pantami, seeks Minister's sacking -
The Punch,
24 hours ago
4
"Nigerian men, single fathers, can't really take care of their child" Adunni Ade recalls being raised by her father and step mom and how she was "tossed here and there" (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
5
Council elections: Massive victory as PDP clears all seats in Rivers state -
Legit,
22 hours ago
6
Before I fled Boko Haram’s den, many schoolgirls were pregnant – Escapee -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
7
Pure Water and Rising Hardship In the Land, By Dakuku Peterside -
Premium Times,
14 hours ago
8
Allow CBN to efficiently, effectively perform its mandate – APC urges PDP -
The Nation,
20 hours ago
9
Boko Haram: President Buhari happy with troops performance – Defence Minister -
Prompt News,
23 hours ago
10
Actress Etinosa slams troll told her her baby daddy is responsible for her success : Miss Petite Nigeria Blog -
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog,
9 hours ago
