PHOTOS: Ahmed Musa trains with Kano Pillars teammates
News photo Premium Times  - The Super Eagles captain is returning to his former club after a decade

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

PHOTO NEWS: Nigeria's Super Eagles Captain, Ahmed Musa, @Ahmedmusa718 begins training with Kano Pillars FC on Monday ahead of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) second leg.
PHOTO NEWS: Nigeria’s Super Eagles Captain, Ahmed Musa, @Ahmedmusa718 begins training with Kano Pillars FC on Monday ahead of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) second leg.
Eagles Skipper Musa lights up Pillars' training
Eagles Skipper Musa lights up Pillars’ training
Ahmed Musa begins training with Pillars
Ahmed Musa begins training with Pillars
25-year-old defender, Abdullahi Musa with Ahmed Musa (28) in training today with Kano Pillars.
25-year-old defender, Abdullahi Musa with Ahmed Musa (28) in training today with Kano Pillars.
Ahmed Musa Opts Out Of Kano Pillars Away Games, Over Unsafe Roads
Ahmed Musa Opts Out Of Kano Pillars Away Games, Over Unsafe Roads
Super Eagles Are The Real Losers In Ahmed Musa's Move To Kano Pillars
Super Eagles Are The Real Losers In Ahmed Musa's Move To Kano Pillars - Soccernet NG
Ahmed Musa begins training with Pillars
Ahmed Musa begins training with Pillars
Ahmed Musa trains with Kano Pillars teammates (PHOTOS)
Ahmed Musa trains with Kano Pillars teammates (PHOTOS)
Musa resumes training with Kano Pillars
Musa resumes training with Kano Pillars


