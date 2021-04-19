Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ubi Franklin tackles IG user who referred to him as ''father of all nations''
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Music executive, Ubi Franklin, wasted no time tackling an IG user who referred to him as ''father of all nation''.

 

The IG user left the comment on LIB's Instagram

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ubi Franklin Goes Off On Troll Who Called Him Father Of All Nations KOKO TV Nigeria:
Ubi Franklin Goes Off On Troll Who Called Him Father Of All Nations
"Guess your father is a beggar under the bridge" - Ubi Franklin lambasts troll who called him Gist Reel:
"Guess your father is a beggar under the bridge" - Ubi Franklin lambasts troll who called him 'father of all nations'
Ubi Franklin ‘Curses’ Lady Who Called Him Father Of All Nation » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
Ubi Franklin ‘Curses’ Lady Who Called Him Father Of All Nation » Newzandar News
Ubi Franklin Slams Troll Who Referred To Him As ”Father Of All Nations” Gist 36:
Ubi Franklin Slams Troll Who Referred To Him As ”Father Of All Nations”
Ubi Franklin Slams Troll Who Referred To Him As Tori News:
Ubi Franklin Slams Troll Who Referred To Him As ''Father Of All Nations''


   More Picks
1 "African men, you're not doing your wife a favour when you pay bills" Mary Remmy Njoku writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Man throws ram party in Katsina to celebrate Buhari's return from UK medical trip; says the President is the best thing to happen to Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Before I fled Boko Haram’s den, many schoolgirls were pregnant – Escapee - The Punch, 10 hours ago
4 Pure Water and Rising Hardship In the Land, By Dakuku Peterside - Premium Times, 11 hours ago
5 PDP Govt Never Gave Lagos Right Of Way For Red Light Rail – Sanwo-Olu - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
6 Boko Haram: President Buhari happy with troops performance – Defence Minister - Prompt News, 20 hours ago
7 Air Peace set to commence flights to Abuja-Gombe-Abuja - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
8 Nigerians Must Unite To Survive As A Nation — Lagos Dep. Gov. - Independent, 24 hours ago
9 Senator Chris Anyanwu emerges first female pioneer president, Nzuko Umunna - Nigerian Tribune, 6 hours ago
10 IPOB condemns Miyetti Allah's decision to deploy 5000 vigilantes to the South East - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info