Schoolgirls smoking shisha in viral video suspended as Lagos State Government orders their rehabilitation
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The schoolgirls filmed smoking shisha while still in their school uniforms have been suspended and the Lagos State Government has ordered their rehabilitation.

 

The schoolgirls have be

2 hours ago
