I Know They Will Attack Me After I Leave Office – Rivers State Governor, Wike Attacks Federal Government
Naija Loaded  - The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has said he is prepared to face political persecution after he hands over in 2023.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

