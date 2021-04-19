Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Bureaux De Change operators charge CBN to counter use of cryptocurrency for Diaspora remittances
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) on Tuesday charged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to introduce measures that would counter the use of cryptocurrencies for Diaspora remittances.

