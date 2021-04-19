Post News
News at a Glance
Autonomy for judiciary non-negotiable, Senate tells Govs
The Nation
- Senate on Monday urged the 36 Governors to grant autonomy to judiciaryIt insisted autonomy for judiciary is non-negotiable...
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
