Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lagos suspends five female pupils caught smoking shisha in viral video
The Nation  -  
The Lagos State Government has suspended five female pupils of the Oreyo Senior Grammar School, Igbogbo, Ikorodu area of the state, caught in a video smoking “Shisha” while in school uniform.
Shisha is a practice of smoking tobacco through ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sahara Reporters:
Lagos Suspends Five Female Pupils Caught Smoking Shisha
School suspends Lagos students smoking Shisha in viral video Nigerian Tribune:
School suspends Lagos students smoking Shisha in viral video
Oreyo grammar school suspends 5 students seen smoking shisha in viral video. Pulse Nigeria:
Oreyo grammar school suspends 5 students seen smoking shisha in viral video.
Lagos Suspends Five Female Pupils Caught Smoking Shisha The Nigeria Lawyer:
Lagos Suspends Five Female Pupils Caught Smoking Shisha
Lagos Suspends Five Female Students Caught Smoking Shisha Naija News:
Lagos Suspends Five Female Students Caught Smoking Shisha
School gives judgement on female secondary school students caught smoking ‘Shisha’ in viral video Republican Nigeria:
School gives judgement on female secondary school students caught smoking ‘Shisha’ in viral video


   More Picks
1 Kwara governor denies diverting LG funds, says 'nothing to steal there' - The Cable, 23 hours ago
2 'Finish what you started with NIN' -- MURIC asks Pantami to ignore calls for his resignation - The Cable, 7 hours ago
3 PDP asks DSS to probe Pantami, seeks Minister's sacking - The Punch, 24 hours ago
4 "Nigerian men, single fathers, can't really take care of their child" Adunni Ade recalls being raised by her father and step mom and how she was "tossed here and there" (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 Council elections: Massive victory as PDP clears all seats in Rivers state - Legit, 22 hours ago
6 Before I fled Boko Haram’s den, many schoolgirls were pregnant – Escapee - The Punch, 13 hours ago
7 Pure Water and Rising Hardship In the Land, By Dakuku Peterside - Premium Times, 14 hours ago
8 Allow CBN to efficiently, effectively perform its mandate – APC urges PDP - The Nation, 20 hours ago
9 Boko Haram: President Buhari happy with troops performance – Defence Minister - Prompt News, 23 hours ago
10 Actress Etinosa slams troll told her her baby daddy is responsible for her success : Miss Petite Nigeria Blog - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info