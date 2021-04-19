Lagos suspends five female pupils caught smoking shisha in viral video The Nation -

The Lagos State Government has suspended five female pupils of the Oreyo Senior Grammar School, Igbogbo, Ikorodu area of the state, caught in a video smoking “Shisha” while in school uniform.

Shisha is a practice of smoking tobacco through ...



