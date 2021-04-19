Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ekiti monarch’s kidnappers demand N20 million
Premium Times  - Kidnappers have been on a rampage in Ekiti in the last month, kidnapping several high profile persons in the state and collecting millions of naira in ransom.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

1 Banditry is not coming down, there?s a lull because we are observing Ramadan fasting - Former DSS Director, Mike Ejiofor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 'Finish what you started with NIN' -- MURIC asks Pantami to ignore calls for his resignation - The Cable, 10 hours ago
3 "He was proud and doing unnecessary show off" - Nigerian woman narrates how she ended up marrying a man she used to hate - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 "Nigerian men, single fathers, can't really take care of their child" Adunni Ade recalls being raised by her father and step mom and how she was "tossed here and there" (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 FirstBank Launches a New Corporate Website, Reiterates its Commitment to Service Delivery Excellence. - City People Magazine, 7 hours ago
6 YouTube ban was 'work of God' - TB Joshua - The Nation, 8 hours ago
7 Before I fled Boko Haram’s den, many schoolgirls were pregnant – Escapee - The Punch, 16 hours ago
8 Pure Water and Rising Hardship In the Land, By Dakuku Peterside - Premium Times, 17 hours ago
9 Allow CBN to efficiently, effectively perform its mandate – APC urges PDP - The Nation, 24 hours ago
10 Senator Chris Anyanwu emerges first female pioneer president, Nzuko Umunna - Nigerian Tribune, 12 hours ago
