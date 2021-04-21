Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FCTA reaffirms commitment to pay COVID-19 contractors Newsdiaryonline
News Diary Online  - The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has reaffirmed its commitment to pay all outstanding liabilities owed contractors who supplied various items during the peak of the COVID-19 pand…

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FCTA reaffirms commitment to pay COVID-19 contractors Vanguard News:
FCTA reaffirms commitment to pay COVID-19 contractors
Prompt News:
FCTA reaffirms commitment to pay COVID-19 contractors
Daily Nigerian:
FCTA yet to pay many COVID-19 contractors
The Street Journal:
FCTA reaffirms commitment to pay COVID-19 contractors
News Breakers:
FCTA reaffirms commitment to pay COVID-19 contractors
Global Village Extra:
COVID-19: FCTA Restates Commitment To Pay All Outstanding Liabilities To Contractors


   More Picks
1 Stop this scam, extortion – Tuface calls out NCDC for frustrating travelers - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
2 ”My girlfriend stabbed my cook for cooking for me” – Reekado Banks reveals - Correct NG, 20 hours ago
3 History will not be kind to Buhari if this nation breaks up during his tenure as President - CAN - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 David Alaba To Join Real Madrid Next Season – Reports - Channels Television, 17 hours ago
5 No reasonable government will retain Pantami in its cabinet, says Wike - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
6 38-year-old man arrested for raping his housekeeper?s 2-year-old daughter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 Fuel price will not increase, Buhari is a good listener - APC tells Nigerians - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
8 Super League cannot proceed, Juve chairman admits as eight clubs withdraw - The Nation, 15 hours ago
9 President Buhari,Seeks Confirmation Of Abdullahi As FCT High Court Chief Judge - Leadership, 23 hours ago
10 Man Arrested In Niger For Allegedly Raping 4 Minors –Police Commissioner - Independent, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info