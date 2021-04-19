Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"Any lady that tells you to send her transport money is not good enough for marriage" - Lady advises bachelors
Gist Reel  - "Any lady that tells you to send her transport money is not good enough for marriage" - Lady advises bachelors

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

“Any lady that tells you to send her transport money is not good enough for marriage” – Lady advises bachelors Yaba Left Online:
“Any lady that tells you to send her transport money is not good enough for marriage” – Lady advises bachelors
“Any Lady That Tells You To Send Her Transport Money Is Not Good Enough For Marriage” - Lady Tells Bachelors The Info NG:
“Any Lady That Tells You To Send Her Transport Money Is Not Good Enough For Marriage” - Lady Tells Bachelors
“Any Lady That Tells You To Send Her Transport Money Is Not Good Enough For Marriage” – Lady Tells Bachelors Naija Loaded:
“Any Lady That Tells You To Send Her Transport Money Is Not Good Enough For Marriage” – Lady Tells Bachelors
“Any lady that tells you to send her transport money is not good enough for marriage” – Lady advises bachelors » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
“Any lady that tells you to send her transport money is not good enough for marriage” – Lady advises bachelors » Newzandar News
“Any lady that tells you to send her transport money is not good enough for marriage” – Lady advises bachelors Naija Parrot:
“Any lady that tells you to send her transport money is not good enough for marriage” – Lady advises bachelors
“Any Lady That Tells You To Send Her Transport Money Is Not Good Enough For Marriage” - Lady Tells Bachelors Tori News:
“Any Lady That Tells You To Send Her Transport Money Is Not Good Enough For Marriage” - Lady Tells Bachelors


   More Picks
1 Banditry is not coming down, there?s a lull because we are observing Ramadan fasting - Former DSS Director, Mike Ejiofor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 Super League: 12 football biggest clubs break away from UEFA, announce new competition - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
3 'Finish what you started with NIN' -- MURIC asks Pantami to ignore calls for his resignation - The Cable, 11 hours ago
4 "He was proud and doing unnecessary show off" - Nigerian woman narrates how she ended up marrying a man she used to hate - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 FirstBank Launches a New Corporate Website, Reiterates its Commitment to Service Delivery Excellence. - City People Magazine, 8 hours ago
6 Judiciary Workers Begin Nationwide Protest, Says No Retreat, No Surrender - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
7 "Nigerian men, single fathers, can't really take care of their child" Adunni Ade recalls being raised by her father and step mom and how she was "tossed here and there" (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 YouTube ban was 'work of God' - TB Joshua - The Nation, 10 hours ago
9 Ubi Franklin tackles IG user who referred to him as ''father of all nations'' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 Jubilation As Funke Akindele Becomes The Highest Followed Nollywood Actress - Information Nigeria, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info