News at a Glance
Buhari to Nigerien President: We’ll continue to assist our close neighbours
The Guardian
- President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that Nigeria will continue to assist its close neighbours in diverse ways as required.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Buhari to Nigerien President: We’ll continue to assist our close neighbours
Premium Times:
We’ll continue to assist our close neighbours - Buhari
The Street Journal:
Buhari to Nigerien President: We’ll continue to assist our close neighbours
Prompt News:
Buhari to Nigerien President: We’ll continue to assist our close neighbours
The News Guru:
We’ll continue to assist Niger Republic, close neighbours - Buhari
Pulse Nigeria:
Buhari, Bazoum: We'll continue to assist our close neighbours
Instablog 9ja:
We’ll continue to assist our close neighbours – President Buhari
News Breakers:
Buhari to Nigerien President: We’ll continue to assist our close neighbours
More Picks
1
Banditry is not coming down, there?s a lull because we are observing Ramadan fasting - Former DSS Director, Mike Ejiofor -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
2
Super League: 12 football biggest clubs break away from UEFA, announce new competition -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
3
'Finish what you started with NIN' -- MURIC asks Pantami to ignore calls for his resignation -
The Cable,
11 hours ago
4
"He was proud and doing unnecessary show off" - Nigerian woman narrates how she ended up marrying a man she used to hate -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
5
FirstBank Launches a New Corporate Website, Reiterates its Commitment to Service Delivery Excellence. -
City People Magazine,
8 hours ago
6
Judiciary Workers Begin Nationwide Protest, Says No Retreat, No Surrender -
Sahara Reporters,
12 hours ago
7
"Nigerian men, single fathers, can't really take care of their child" Adunni Ade recalls being raised by her father and step mom and how she was "tossed here and there" (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
8
YouTube ban was 'work of God' - TB Joshua -
The Nation,
10 hours ago
9
Ubi Franklin tackles IG user who referred to him as ''father of all nations'' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
10
Jubilation As Funke Akindele Becomes The Highest Followed Nollywood Actress -
Information Nigeria,
9 hours ago
