News at a Glance
"The experience was too much to bear because his manhood is too big" - Woman begs court to end her one-week marriage
Gist Reel
- A woman who's yet to enjoy her marriage has begged the court to dissolve her one-week marriage to her husband because his manhood is too big
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
Lailas News:
Woman begs court to end her one-week old marriage over 'big manhood'
News Break:
‘His Manhood Is Too Big’, Woman Begs Court To Dissolve Her One-week-old Marriage
Naija on Point:
“The Experience Was Too Much To Bear Because His Manhood Is Too Big” – Woman Begs Court To End Her One-week Marriage
Newzandar News:
His manhood is too big, the experience was too much to bear – Woman begs court to end her one-week old marriage » Newzandar News
Naija News:
Newly wedded Nigerian Woman Begs Court To Dissolve Her Marriage Over 'Big Manhood'
Tori News:
Woman Pleads With Court To End Her One-week old Marriage Over ‘Big Manhood’
More Picks
1
Banditry is not coming down, there?s a lull because we are observing Ramadan fasting - Former DSS Director, Mike Ejiofor -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
2
Ganduje dollar videos: Jaafar, Daily Nigerian publisher in hiding amid threats -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
3
"My choice comes with peace of mind" Toyin Lawani releases pre-wedding photos with her man, Segun Adebayo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
4
See video of traffic offender assaulting the uninformed police officer who was honoured by Governor Sanwo-Olu for his professionalism (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
5
Buhari receives Nigerien President, Mohamed Bazoum in Abuja [Video] -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
6
Access Bank to acquire 78% stake in Atlas Mara's African Banking Corporation -
Legit,
2 hours ago
7
FirstBank Launches a New Corporate Website, Reiterates its Commitment to Service Delivery Excellence. -
City People Magazine,
19 hours ago
8
YouTube ban was 'work of God' - TB Joshua -
The Nation,
21 hours ago
9
'Finish what you started with NIN' -- MURIC asks Pantami to ignore calls for his resignation -
The Cable,
22 hours ago
10
Jubilation As Funke Akindele Becomes The Highest Followed Nollywood Actress -
Information Nigeria,
20 hours ago
