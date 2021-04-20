Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Sanwo-Olu goes after corrupt civil servants, contractors with anti-corruption law
PM News  - Corrupt civil servants and contractors in Lagos are in trouble as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday signed into law Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission Bill of 2021.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

