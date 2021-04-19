Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


President Muhammadu Buhari has met behind closed door with acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday.
The Nation  - President Muhammadu Buhari has met behind closed door with acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Minister presents new Ag. I-G Baba to Buhari Vanguard News:
Minister presents new Ag. I-G Baba to Buhari
President Buhari receives acting IGP at Presidential Villa, Abuja TVC News:
President Buhari receives acting IGP at Presidential Villa, Abuja
Buhari meets acting IGP Baba Nigerian Eye:
Buhari meets acting IGP Baba
President Buhari Meets Acting IGP, Baba In Abuja Naija News:
President Buhari Meets Acting IGP, Baba In Abuja
Minister presents new Ag. I-G Baba to Buhari News Breakers:
Minister presents new Ag. I-G Baba to Buhari
Minister Presents New Ag. I-G Baba To Buhari The New Diplomat:
Minister Presents New Ag. I-G Baba To Buhari


   More Picks
1 Banditry is not coming down, there?s a lull because we are observing Ramadan fasting - Former DSS Director, Mike Ejiofor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 Super League: 12 football biggest clubs break away from UEFA, announce new competition - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 'Finish what you started with NIN' -- MURIC asks Pantami to ignore calls for his resignation - The Cable, 13 hours ago
4 "He was proud and doing unnecessary show off" - Nigerian woman narrates how she ended up marrying a man she used to hate - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 FirstBank Launches a New Corporate Website, Reiterates its Commitment to Service Delivery Excellence. - City People Magazine, 9 hours ago
6 Judiciary Workers Begin Nationwide Protest, Says No Retreat, No Surrender - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
7 "Nigerian men, single fathers, can't really take care of their child" Adunni Ade recalls being raised by her father and step mom and how she was "tossed here and there" (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 YouTube ban was 'work of God' - TB Joshua - The Nation, 11 hours ago
9 Ubi Franklin tackles IG user who referred to him as ''father of all nations'' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 Jubilation As Funke Akindele Becomes The Highest Followed Nollywood Actress - Information Nigeria, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info