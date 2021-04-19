Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Insecurity: Nigeria under siege by non-state actors – Senate warns
News photo Daily Post  - The Senate has declared the nation is under siege from murderous non-state actors whose activities are threatening the existence of the nation.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria Under Siege By Non-State Actors – Senate The Trent:
Nigeria Under Siege By Non-State Actors – Senate
Insecurity : Nigeria under Serous siege – Senate Nigerian Observer:
Insecurity : Nigeria under Serous siege – Senate
Insecurity: Nigeria Under Siege — Senate The Breaking Times:
Insecurity: Nigeria Under Siege — Senate
Nigeria is under siege by non-state actors — Senator National Accord:
Nigeria is under siege by non-state actors — Senator
Insecurity: Nigeria Under Siege — Senate Online Nigeria:
Insecurity: Nigeria Under Siege — Senate
Insecurity: Nigeria under siege, Senate cries out -NigPilot Nigerian Pilot:
Insecurity: Nigeria under siege, Senate cries out -NigPilot


   More Picks
1 Banditry is not coming down, there?s a lull because we are observing Ramadan fasting - Former DSS Director, Mike Ejiofor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 FirstBank Launches a New Corporate Website, Reiterates its Commitment to Service Delivery Excellence. - City People Magazine, 16 hours ago
3 ''Stop painting the LGBT community with your stupidity''- Openly gay Nigerian chef, Idowu Ayomide tells Uche Maduawgu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 'Finish what you started with NIN' -- MURIC asks Pantami to ignore calls for his resignation - The Cable, 19 hours ago
5 Govs: Financial Autonomy for State Legislature, Judiciary Begins in May - This Day, 12 hours ago
6 "He was proud and doing unnecessary show off" - Nigerian woman narrates how she ended up marrying a man she used to hate - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 PHOTOS: Ahmed Musa trains with Kano Pillars teammates - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
8 Benue tanker explosion: Buhari worried over frequent accidents on public roads - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
9 See video of traffic offender assaulting the uninformed police officer who was honoured by Governor Sanwo-Olu for his professionalism (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 YouTube ban was 'work of God' - TB Joshua - The Nation, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info