Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PHOTOS: Sanwo-Olu honours police officer assaulted by traffic offender
News photo The Cable  - Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos state, has honoured Sunday Erhabor, a police officer attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RSS).

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Assault: Sanwo-Olu honours police officer for professionalism Vanguard News:
Assault: Sanwo-Olu honours police officer for professionalism
Lagos govt honours assaulted police officer Premium Times:
Lagos govt honours assaulted police officer
Assault: Sanwo-Olu honours police officer for professionalism The Street Journal:
Assault: Sanwo-Olu honours police officer for professionalism
Sanwo-Olu commends police officer assaulted in viral video The Eagle Online:
Sanwo-Olu commends police officer assaulted in viral video
Sanwo-Olu honours AK-47 wielding cop Erhabor assaulted by civilian PM News:
Sanwo-Olu honours AK-47 wielding cop Erhabor assaulted by civilian
Sanwo-olu commends police officer assaulted in viral video TV360 Nigeria:
Sanwo-olu commends police officer assaulted in viral video
Gov Sanwo-Olu honours Policeman assaulted by traffic offender (PHOTOS) » NEWS Within Nigeria:
Gov Sanwo-Olu honours Policeman assaulted by traffic offender (PHOTOS) » NEWS
Assault: Sanwo-Olu honours police officer for professionalism News Breakers:
Assault: Sanwo-Olu honours police officer for professionalism
Gov Sanwo-Olu honours Policeman assaulted by traffic offender (PHOTOS) Republican Nigeria:
Gov Sanwo-Olu honours Policeman assaulted by traffic offender (PHOTOS)


   More Picks
1 Banditry is not coming down, there?s a lull because we are observing Ramadan fasting - Former DSS Director, Mike Ejiofor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 Super League: 12 football biggest clubs break away from UEFA, announce new competition - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
3 'Finish what you started with NIN' -- MURIC asks Pantami to ignore calls for his resignation - The Cable, 11 hours ago
4 "He was proud and doing unnecessary show off" - Nigerian woman narrates how she ended up marrying a man she used to hate - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 FirstBank Launches a New Corporate Website, Reiterates its Commitment to Service Delivery Excellence. - City People Magazine, 8 hours ago
6 Judiciary Workers Begin Nationwide Protest, Says No Retreat, No Surrender - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
7 "Nigerian men, single fathers, can't really take care of their child" Adunni Ade recalls being raised by her father and step mom and how she was "tossed here and there" (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 YouTube ban was 'work of God' - TB Joshua - The Nation, 10 hours ago
9 Ubi Franklin tackles IG user who referred to him as ''father of all nations'' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 Jubilation As Funke Akindele Becomes The Highest Followed Nollywood Actress - Information Nigeria, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info