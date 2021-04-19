Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Govs: Financial Autonomy for State Legislature, Judiciary Begins in May
News photo This Day  - By Deji Elumoye The end appears to be in sight in the crisis rocking the judicial and legislative arms of government in the states as the 36 state Governors on Monday evening gave an assurance that…

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I support autonomy for judiciary, legislature - Gov Ortom Daily Post:
I support autonomy for judiciary, legislature - Gov Ortom
Financial autonomy for state judiciary, legislature begins May Nigerian Tribune:
Financial autonomy for state judiciary, legislature begins May
I Support Autonomy For Judiciary, Legislature - Ortom The Trent:
I Support Autonomy For Judiciary, Legislature - Ortom
Nigerian governors pick May for judiciary, legislature financial autonomy Business Day:
Nigerian governors pick May for judiciary, legislature financial autonomy
Govs To Begin Financial Autonomy For State Legislature, Judiciary In May News Break:
Govs To Begin Financial Autonomy For State Legislature, Judiciary In May
Gov. Ortom Explains Why He Support Autonomy for Judiciary and Legislature Newzandar News:
Gov. Ortom Explains Why He Support Autonomy for Judiciary and Legislature


   More Picks
1 Banditry is not coming down, there?s a lull because we are observing Ramadan fasting - Former DSS Director, Mike Ejiofor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 'Finish what you started with NIN' -- MURIC asks Pantami to ignore calls for his resignation - The Cable, 10 hours ago
3 "He was proud and doing unnecessary show off" - Nigerian woman narrates how she ended up marrying a man she used to hate - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 "Nigerian men, single fathers, can't really take care of their child" Adunni Ade recalls being raised by her father and step mom and how she was "tossed here and there" (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 FirstBank Launches a New Corporate Website, Reiterates its Commitment to Service Delivery Excellence. - City People Magazine, 7 hours ago
6 YouTube ban was 'work of God' - TB Joshua - The Nation, 8 hours ago
7 Before I fled Boko Haram’s den, many schoolgirls were pregnant – Escapee - The Punch, 16 hours ago
8 Pure Water and Rising Hardship In the Land, By Dakuku Peterside - Premium Times, 17 hours ago
9 Allow CBN to efficiently, effectively perform its mandate – APC urges PDP - The Nation, 24 hours ago
10 Senator Chris Anyanwu emerges first female pioneer president, Nzuko Umunna - Nigerian Tribune, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info