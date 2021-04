''Stop painting the LGBT community with your stupidity''- Openly gay Nigerian chef, Idowu Ayomide tells Uche Maduawgu Linda Ikeji Blog - Openly gay Nigerian chef, Idowu Ayomide, has slammed actor Uche Maduawgu who in a post he shared today, said he lied about his claim of being gay. According to Uche, he did claimed to be gay so he could fight for the LGBT community in Nigeria. Read here ...



News Credibility Score: 99%