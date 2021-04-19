Post News
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Naija Dailies
Top Nigerian Dailies
News at a Glance
Three INEC staff dead, others injured in road accident
The Punch
- Three INEC staff dead, others injured in road accident
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Four dead, 44 injured in Ogun road crashes
The Guardian:
Three INEC officials die in Borno road accident
The Street Journal:
Three INEC officials die in Borno road accident
NPO Reports:
Borno Road Accident: Three INEC Officials Die, Five Others Injured
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Four dead, 44 injured in Ogun road crashes
News Breakers:
Three INEC officials die in Borno road accident
Within Nigeria:
Four dead, 44 injured in Ogun road crashes » NEWS
Newzandar News:
Four dead, 44 injured in Ogun road crashes » Newzandar News
More Picks
1
Banditry is not coming down, there?s a lull because we are observing Ramadan fasting - Former DSS Director, Mike Ejiofor -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
2
''Stop painting the LGBT community with your stupidity''- Openly gay Nigerian chef, Idowu Ayomide tells Uche Maduawgu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
3
FirstBank Launches a New Corporate Website, Reiterates its Commitment to Service Delivery Excellence. -
City People Magazine,
17 hours ago
4
'Finish what you started with NIN' -- MURIC asks Pantami to ignore calls for his resignation -
The Cable,
21 hours ago
5
YouTube ban was 'work of God' - TB Joshua -
The Nation,
19 hours ago
6
"He was proud and doing unnecessary show off" - Nigerian woman narrates how she ended up marrying a man she used to hate -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
7
PHOTOS: Ahmed Musa trains with Kano Pillars teammates -
Premium Times,
20 hours ago
8
"My choice comes with peace of mind" Toyin Lawani releases pre-wedding photos with her man, Segun Adebayo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
9
Benue tanker explosion: Buhari worried over frequent accidents on public roads -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
10
Jubilation As Funke Akindele Becomes The Highest Followed Nollywood Actress -
Information Nigeria,
19 hours ago
