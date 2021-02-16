Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Anti-graft War: EFCC Seeks Support Of All Nigerians
Leadership  - By Ejike Ejike, Abuja The executive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, has called for the need for all

3 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

EFCC belongs to all, not for anybody —Bawa The Punch:
EFCC belongs to all, not for anybody —Bawa
Channels Television:
EFCC Belongs To All, Not For Anybody – Bawa
Daily Times:
EFCC belongs to all Nigerians and it is not for anybody says Bawa
EFCC:
Anti-graft War: EFCC Needs All Nigerians on Board - Bawa The Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa has stressed the need for all Nigerians to embrace the fight against corruption...
Top Naija:
EFCC belongs to all Nigerians not for anybody - Bawa
News Break:
EFCC Belongs To All, Not For Anybody, Says Bawa
The Street Journal:
Breaking News EFCC needs all Nigerians on board to succeed - Bawa


   More Picks
1 Bandits Attack Four Zamfara Villages, Kill 30 Locals - Channels Television, 15 hours ago
2 Nigeria appoints 4 general managers, 8 assistant GMs for ports authority - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
3 Attahiru tasks Senate on appropriate funding for Nigerian army - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
4 Woman sets her boyfriend's house ablaze over misunderstanding in Benue - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 38-year-old man arrested for raping his housekeeper?s 2-year-old daughter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 COVID-19 vaccines supplied to Lagos expires in July, says health commissioner - The Punch, 15 hours ago
7 Identical twins who were separated at birth reunite after 36 years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 Putin warns foreign rivals against 'crossing red line' with Russia - The Guardian, 1 day ago
9 Heritage Bank promotes creative industry with support for “Rita Dominic Acting Challenge” - Prompt News, 14 hours ago
10 Real Madrid chief Perez blasts orchestrated campaign by UEFA and insists plan for European Super League is still alive - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info