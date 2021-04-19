Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Facebook unveils audio push, adds podcasts
News photo The Punch  - Facebook unveils audio push, adds podcasts

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Facebook unveils big audio push, adds podcasts The Guardian:
Facebook unveils big audio push, adds podcasts
Facebook to launch new audio products Innovation Village:
Facebook to launch new audio products
Facebook unveils audio push to rival clubhouse. Ripples Nigeria:
Facebook unveils audio push to rival clubhouse.
Facebook unveils big audio push, adds podcasts The Street Journal:
Facebook unveils big audio push, adds podcasts
Facebook Unveils New Audio Products To Compete With Clubhouse Tell-Force Blog:
Facebook Unveils New Audio Products To Compete With Clubhouse
Facebook unveils big audio push, adds podcasts News Breakers:
Facebook unveils big audio push, adds podcasts
As seen on Facebook Instablog 9ja:
As seen on Facebook


   More Picks
1 "My choice comes with peace of mind" Toyin Lawani releases pre-wedding photos with her man, Segun Adebayo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Ganduje dollar videos: Jaafar, Daily Nigerian publisher in hiding amid threats - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 Govs: Financial Autonomy for State Legislature, Judiciary Begins in May - This Day, 21 hours ago
4 Police arrest two suspects providing medical services to bandits in Kaduna - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 See video of traffic offender assaulting the uninformed police officer who was honoured by Governor Sanwo-Olu for his professionalism (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 Federal Government admits revenues crashing, says Nigeria faces hard times - Friday Posts, 7 hours ago
7 The morale of many police officers has been seriously dampened now because of the rampant killings of officers''- Acting IGP, Usman Baba, laments - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
8 "The experience was too much to bear because his manhood is too big" - Woman begs court to end her one-week marriage - Gist Reel, 23 hours ago
9 Benue tanker explosion: Buhari worried over frequent accidents on public roads - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
10 Biden bars federal agencies from using phrase ‘illegal alien’ - Premium Times, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info