Actor Nosa Rex gifts wife, Deborah, a car (photo)







Actor, Chuks Omalicha, announced this on his Instagram Stories and shared a photo o Linda Ikeji Blog - Nollywood actor, Nosa Rex Okunzuwa popularly known as Baba Rex bought his wife, Deborah, a new car.Actor, Chuks Omalicha, announced this on his Instagram Stories and shared a photo o



News Credibility Score: 99%